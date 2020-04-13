While no one is out and about shaking hands, Democratic candidates who have announced to replace State Senator John Sapien, not seeking re-election to the Senate District 9 seat, are Ben Rodefer, Kevin Lucero and Brenda McKenna of Corrales.

Senate District 9 covers all of Corrales, Placitas, Bernalillo, Algodones and parts of Rio Rancho and Sandia Pueblo.

Democrat Jodilynn Ortiz of Placitas recently withdrew from consideration, claiming in a statement that “…one of my opponents, Brenda McKenna and her team, challenged some of the signatures in my nomination petition form, and because of that, a judge decided that I did not meet the minimum requirement to have my name appear on the ballot.”

McKenna responded that her “campaign team looked at Ms. Ortiz's signatures and she only filed 180 signatures (the threshold was 176). The rest of the candidates in SD-9 filed over 300. When we looked at who signed her petitions there were several registered Republicans and many people who signed from outside of District 9. All candidates for office have to abide by the same rules and the judge agreed.”

She added that she, “along with wonderful volunteers, worked hard to secure over 300 signatures and I will work with the same tenacity for the people of District 9.”

McKenna had just posted on her campaign website an endorsement by Congresswoman Deb Haaland, representing New Mexico House District-1, for whom McKenna has worked as a field representative. Haaland said in part, “I’m excited to endorse Brenda McKenna for State Senate. Brenda is a lifelong Democrat and proud Pueblo woman. I’ve seen her work ethic and determination firsthand. I know Brenda will fight for all of us in the State Senate.”

As Ortiz withdrew from the District 9 primary race, she endorsed Rodefer. “I will be supporting Ben Rodefer as I believe he is the progressive voice of the remaining candidates in this race.”