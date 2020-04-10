• Frontier Mart Open with adjusted hours, weekdays 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekends 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 898-0311. Jean may answer and tell you beans have just arrived in bulk. Check the website for the latest: http://frontiermart.com/

• The Westside La Montanita Co-Op has closed permanently.

• Village Pizza Closed for dining but offering Take-out and delivery - 898-0045

• Indigo Crow Closed for dining but call about take-out or delivery in Corrales. Call 898-7000 to place your order or go to their website, indigocrowcafe.net, for up to date info or to see the limited menu.

• Hannah & Nate's Closed for dining but they have To-Go and the proceeds are going to their employees. Call 898-2370 to order.

• Candlestick Coffee Roasters Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily except Tuesday, so you can stop by, if not self-hunkering down. Or order by phone and Zack will bring your items out to you. Free delivery in Corrales. Call 720-557-0364 or order off their website, candlestickcoffee.com.

• Las Ristras Closed for the moment due to stay at home directive.

• ExNovo Package sales, 12-6 p.m. daily. Call to order and for curbside pickup. 508-0547.

• Acequia Winery Package sales only. Call 264-1656

• Pasando Tiempo Winery Package sales only. Call ahead and they will bring it out to you. 228-0154

• Milagro Winery Package sales only. Call ahead and they will bring it out to you. 463-8453.

• Corrales Winery Package sales only, Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Call 898-5165.

• The Range Cafe on Coors is doing takeout orders and will deliver to your car. rangecafe.com 835-5495.

• Whispering Bean near Sprouts is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sundays. Customers walk in, place the order, and walk out with same. No sitting down. You can order their fresh beans online, https://www.whisperingbean.com/coffee 697-9919.

• Other businesses

• The Village Mercantile Open, with hours from 8:30 to 5:30 during the week, Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also call 897-9328 to place your order, give credit card over the phone, allow them 20-30 minutes to get it together, call when you arrive and they will bring it to your vehicle. For $18.50 you can have your order delivered.

• Red Paint Studio By appointment - call 207-266-9634

• Whimsy Closed

• Corrales Hemporium Closed, but call 898-5252 and they will deliver within five miles of the store

• Thrive Chiropractic, by appointment only. 775-343-5350 or email drcaseylittle@gmail.com.

• Just for Looks and Hair Expose by Martha remain closed.

• EtCetera Email them at et.cetera@comcast.net

• Frame-n-Art Closed

• Secondhand Treasures Closed and please do not drop off merchandise while they are closed

• Quilts Ole Closed

• Prized Possessions Closed until March 31st but available by appointment - call 899-4800

• StrataAcademy Open to current students only.

• Chocolate Turtle B&B Open. Call 898-1800 for reservations or info

• Casa Perea Art Space/ Pachamama Closed

• Morningstar B&B Open. Call 322-2177 for information.

• Corazon de Corrales B&B Open. 891-4408.

• Sandhill Crane B&B Open. 898-2445.

• SW Therapy & Rehab Closed.

• Saumya Ayurveda Phone consultations. 612-743-4289.

• Corrales Pharmacy Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Corrales Chiropractic Open by appointment. 738-6897.

• Ideum. According to the owner/founder: “Ideum responded to the State of New Mexico’s Public Health Order by having our exhibit design, software, media systems and administrative personnel work at home. Some of these employees had already been working remotely, and now all are.

Note, however, that our hardware and fabrication groups are continuing to work onsite at our Corrales campus. We’ve been in direct communication with the Governor’s Office since this directive was issued and have verified that our hardware fabrication operations are considered essential services. Our multitouch tables and displays are used by many government agencies, all branches of the US military, national laboratories, municipalities, and first responders. In addition, numerous other businesses considered essential by the State of New Mexico, such as our customers in transportation, utilities, and medicine and research, rely on our hardware. While our hardware facilities are open, we are prioritizing support and production for these and other essential organizations.”

• Wild Birds Unlimited, near Sprouts on Corrales Road, is open now from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sundays. Place your order with your credit card by calling 717-1385. No cash or checks. You may also order online at order.wbu.com/westalbuquerque. Call again when you arrive, and they will bring your order to your car and place it in the trunk. The store also is happy to deliver your order directly to your front door within a 1- mile radius.

Getting groceries/meds Check online, as many stores are evolving

• Instacart, at instacart.com, offers online ordering and home delivery for the following area businesses: Sprouts, Smith’s, Albertson’s, Costco, CVS Pharmacy, Natural Grocers, Sam’s Club and Petco.

• Trader Joe’s first hour of business is for seniors only. Daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Natural Grocers is open for seniors Sundays, 9 to 10 a.m. Daily 9 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.

• Albertsons, open for seniors until 9 a.m., Monday and Thursday. Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Whole Foods delivers, via Amazon Prime. Stores open 8 to 8 daily, with seniors welcome at 7 a.m.

• Sprouts, daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Smith’s, 8 to 8 daily.