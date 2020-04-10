The Rainbow Trail project is a global movement primarily for kids to paint a rainbow for display in a home’s window to cheer passersby. Photos are taken of the bright artwork which is posted on social media to be viewed worldwide.

Elsewhere, New Mexico maintained its quirky status when Albuquerque Tea Party President Leland Taylor filed a lawsuit in federal court against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for violating his right of freedom of assembly and freedom to worship when she issued emergency orders for closures to halt the spread of COVID-19 last month.

From a different perspective, Albuquerque folk music authority Dave Dunaway, a University of New Mexico professor, penned an opinion published in the April 3 Albuquerque Journal which concluded, “The virus that condemns and sickens many of the world’s inhabitants has slowed climate change to give us time for the major transformation to green transportation and industry, and to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

“COVID-19 could teach us to hoard or to share; to shun or to find new ways of connecting. It could turn us suspicious or hostile; or finally compassionate. It is almost as if the virus was sent from above to allow us to become the more humane society we could be.”

Corrales businesses are expected to move quickly to seek loans or grants through the federal small business program to stay afloat during the current enormous economic recession. Local bank branches are accepting applications to the Paycheck Protection Program funded by Congress’ $2 trillion appropriation to re-start the economy.

But while some Corrales businesses are hit hard by the mandatory shut-down, others are experiencing a boom.

Founded less than a year ago, Candlestick Coffee’s Zack Smith said his business is doing well from on-line orders. A customer reflected, “I guess New Mexicans can’t get by without chile, coffee and toilet paper.”