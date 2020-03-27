F) Corrales Comment- Donations, Ad Discounts, Free Subscriptions, List of Essential Businesses

We Are In This Together; The Corrales Comment and Local Businesses Need Your Help

Corrales Comment is offering free on-line subscriptions to this community newspaper in response to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Comment’s new website is now up and running and available for all to use at no charge during the closures ordered by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. While the governor’s directive explicitly exempts newspapers, including Corrales Comment, and other news media from the mandatory closures, we have closed the office to walk-in traffic for the time being. However we will continue to gather and report the news on this website and in the print version on the regular schedule.

Corrales Comment is offering special advertising rates for businesses that wish to notify readers about their hours of operation or closure or other information, including sales specials and online offers. Please email those ads or notices to us at jradford19@comcast.net. We can also be reached by phone at 505-897-3700.

The governor’s closure order ___ Specifically exempts the following types of businesses:

“Businesses deemed essential that may remain open are:

•Health care operations including hospitals, walk-in-care health facilities, emergency veterinary and livestock services, pharmacies, medical wholesale and distribution, home health care workers or aides for the elderly, emergency dental facilities, nursing homes, residential health care facilities, research facilities, congregate care facilities, intermediate care facilities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, supportive living homes, home health care providers, and medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers;

•Homeless shelters, food banks, and other services providing care to indigent or needy populations;

•Childcare facilities necessary to provide services to those workers employed by essential businesses and essential non-profit entities;

•Grocery stores, all food and beverage stores, supermarkets, food banks, farmers’ markets and vendors who sell food, convenience stores, and other businesses that generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet food, feed, and other animal supply stores, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products;

•Farms, ranches, and other food cultivation, processing, or packaging operations;

•All facilities used by law enforcement personnel, first responders, firefighters, emergency management personnel, dispatch operators, and court personnel.

•Infrastructure operations including, but not limited to, public works construction; commercial and residential facility construction and maintenance; airport operations; public transportation; airlines; taxis; private transportation providers; water, sewer, trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal; gas; electrical; oil drilling; oil refining; natural resources extraction or mining operations; nuclear material research and enrichment; those attendant to the repair and construction of roads and highways; solid waste collection and removal; processing and disposal; data and internet providers; data centers; and telecommunications systems;

•Manufacturing operations involved in food processing, manufacturing agents, chemicals, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, household paper products, telecommunications, microelectronics/semi-conductor, primary metals manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, electrical equipment, appliance, and component manufacturers, and transportation equipment manufacturers;

•Services necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences or essential businesses including security services, custodial services, plumbers, electricians, and other skilled trades;

•Media services including television, radio, and newspaper operations;

•Gas stations, automobile repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of automobile repair products;

•Hardware stores;

•Laundromats and dry cleaner services;

•Utilities, including their contractors and suppliers, engaged in power generation, fuel supply and transmission, water and wastewater supply;

•Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries;

•Banks, credit unions, insurance providers, payroll services, brokerage services, and investment management firms;

•Real estate services including brokers, title companies, and related services.

•Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

•Laboratories and defense and national security-related operations supporting the United States government or a contractor to the United States government;

•Restaurants, but only for delivery or carry out and local breweries or distilleries but only for carry out;

•Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, but only where necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities; and

•Logistics and businesses that store, ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences or retailers.

The order is in effect until April 10.

The Corrales Comment and Local Businesses Need Your Help

If you would like to help Corrales Comment continue its news coverage during the severe economic down-turn caused by the coronavirus outbreak, monetary donations could be made by credit card by calling the Comment office at 897-3700, or by mailing a contribution to Corrales Comment PO Box 806 Corrales NM 87048. We appreciate your support… and hope you enjoyed our recent Corrales Garden & Landscape issue! We have not missed publishing a single issue since the first paper in February 1982, and with your help, we’ll keep on doing it right through the current crisis.