D) Special Announcement: Correction
On March 27, 2020 0 Comments - Article
Correction
The March 7 issue reporting on municipal election results the evening of March 3 contained an error about the number of votes received by Dale Stewart, a candidate for the Council District 6 seat.
Stewart got 112 votes. The successful candidate, Stuart Murray, got 167. The error occurred in reading vote tabulations by flashlight outside the Village Office that night, well past deadline for that issue.