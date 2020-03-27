By Laura Smith

The U.S. census estimates that well over a third of Corraleños are over the age of 60, and that percentage is rising. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is far more deadly for seniors. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people, particularly those over 60, practice social distancing.

Social distancing is about keeping healthy people away from sick people to slow the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends that you keep six feet between you and other people when possible, avoid crowds and avoid shaking hands.

Many seniors are taking this warning seriously and staying home. That’s good. Staying home can slow the spread of the virus and allow our health care system to function. So, like many other folks, I am committing to spending at least the next couple of weeks primarily at home.

It’s already hard, and it’s only been a few days. I feel jittery. At first, I was consumed with watching the news, unable to concentrate on reading or doing something more productive. Now, I’m beginning to cut down the news consumption and focus on staying sane and healthy.

The same CDC that recommends social distancing also strongly recommends getting 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise each week and twice weekly strength training workouts. That’s a bit harder to do now that I am currently social distancing and for now, avoiding the gym.

The good news is that there are many opportunities to keep your distance and stay fit in Corrales. If you walk along one of the ditches, it’s easy to talk to your neighbors from opposite sides (that’s well over six feet). There are many other lovely places to walk in our community —from the bosque trails to the Thompson Fence Line Trail.

Walking throughout Corrales at a good pace can serve as the core of your fitness routine. You can also do strength training at home: search the Internet for “senior workouts at home.”

Exercise is probably even more important now that we are living with the coronavirus. Not only does exercising improve general health, it also improves immune function. And exercise is a great mood lifter and anti-anxiety tool, something we can all use in this time of uncertainty and rapidly changing conditions.

Friends and neighbors in Corrales can help. Send your neighbors an email or pick up the phone to check on them. If you have seniors nearby who are isolating, ask if you can help with picking up groceries or medications. Offer to take the trash can down the driveway.

This is a community that cares about each other. Helping others is the best way to help yourself.