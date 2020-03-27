Fire Department Plant Auction

Not busy enough with Master Gardener gigs, including a primer on tomatoes at the Village Mercantile, at 10 a.m., March 21, as well as a longer presentation at Meadowlark Senior Center on March 26, Corrales’ Sam Thompson, along with her husband, John, is doing a fundraising auction. It’s at, and for, the Corrales Fire Department on April 25 at 1 p.m.

Fire departments continually face what to do with decommissioned equipment, including boots and helmets. The Thompsons took some given to them by Fire Chief Anthony Martinez. They painted them, planted a couple of them, left them outside all winter to test how well the paint held up, and it did.

Sam Thompson says they have five pairs of boots, three red and two turquoise. And artist Bonnie Mitisek will be adding her one-of-a-kind signature touch to them.

Twenty helmets of varying colors, with hangers, will be planted up for auction as well. It is likely that succulents, donated by the Santa Ana Greenhouse, will be the plants of choice for this project.