2020 Garden Tour Canceled

One of Corrales’ most delightful, engaging and educational events will not take place this year, sadly. The Garden Tour originally set for June 7 is taking a pass, but intends to return in 2021 full strength.

According to Garden Committee Co-chair Deborah Louie-VandeVelde, “It was a difficult decision to postpone the tour this year but after losing most of the gardens that had committed to show and not having backups that wanted to do the show this year…” the committee decided to take a breath.

In part this event also is victim to the current concerns about COVID-19, as the tour requires lots of volunteers throughout the gardens.

Louie-VandeVelde added that the committee has “great ideas for next year and maybe after all this craziness is over we can also get more volunteers to join up.”

As the committee’s Sandi Hoover wrote, “Whether you are interested in whimsy and visible puns, plantings that show xeric doesn’t mean boring …or you just want to enjoy beauty designed by someone else, the tour will have a garden for you.”

Next year.