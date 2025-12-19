Published December 19th, 2025 at 10:04 am

Corrales residents are invited to celebrate the swearing-in of Fred Hashimoto as the village’s new mayor at a ceremony Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 4324 Corrales Road.

A community reception featuring local musicians will follow immediately at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road.

Hashimoto, a former Village Councilor and longtime Corrales resident, defeated incumbent Mayor Jim Fahey in the Nov. 4 election with 2,318 votes to Fahey’s 1,426. His four-year term officially begins Jan. 1.

The election centered on differing visions for Corrales’ future, with Hashimoto campaigning on preserving the village’s unique rural identity. He served on the Village Council from 1990 to 1994 and has resided in Corrales for over five decades.

Both events are open to all residents. Those planning to attend the reception should RSVP to Laura Stokes at laurastokescorrales@icloud.com by Monday, Dec. 29, to help organizers plan for food.