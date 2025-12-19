Published December 19th, 2025 at 11:26 am

The Corrales Village Council will hold a special meeting on Jan. 6 to receive public comments on possibly reducing the allowable lot coverage from 35% to between 20% and 25%.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., Mayor Jim Fahey announced Friday in his weekly message to residents.

A second special meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. for an appeal hearing on a clean and lien matter involving a property on Old Church Road.

The village’s first regular council meeting of 2026 will be held Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Library jewelry drive

The Friends of Corrales Library is collecting jewelry donations for a fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can contact the library at 505-897-0733 or info@corraleslibrary.org with questions.

Health advisory

Respiratory illnesses, including flu and COVID-19, are increasing in New Mexico, Fahey said. He encouraged residents to stay home if sick and take precautions when visiting at-risk individuals.

The Fire Department’s Community Food and Present Drive completed its collection, with all tags picked from the Giving Tree. Distribution to families begins this weekend.

Village offices will close at noon Dec. 24 and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. Offices will close all day Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.