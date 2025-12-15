Published December 15th, 2025 at 1:12 pm

Farmland preservation efforts in Corrales are approaching a major step in their evolution.

Village councilors Tuesday are set to review and rank five properties for inclusion in the farmland preservation easements program.

The Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission has examined the properties and recommended a six-acre site owned by NACA Inspired Schools Network as the top priority. Commission members’ narratives in the agenda packet describe it as ideal for that position.

Commissioners say the site at 6400 Corrales Road, known as the Indigenous Food Hub, fits the community’s intentions when voters passed the farmland preservation bond issue in 2023.

It’s a working farm and hosts educational opportunities for youth, commissioners wrote. They also like the fact that the property has pre-1907 water rights, and spoke highly of its views and status as habitat for sandhill cranes, bees, songbirds and coyotes.

Other properties on the list, in rank order:

An apple orchard at 211 Paseo De Dulcelina, owned by Morgan and Renee Holmes.

“It is important to save one of the few remaining orchards of Corrales Grande Dame Evelyn Losack,” Co-chair Sam Thompson wrote in his narrative.

A vacant property at 3871 Corrales Road, to be owned by applicant Emeraldo Properties LLC, who intends to lease it to growers.

“An increase in traffic has caused safety concerns, which would not increase if the property was placed in a conservation easement,” Co-chair Ysabela Trujillo wrote.

A vacant property at 295 Marcos Lane, owned by Kaiser Family LLC. According to the agenda, the property is placed into cultivation periodically, and the applicants have expressed interest in more intensive agricultural production such as vineyards or orchards.

Property at 456 Cabezon Road, owned by Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico. The organization, earlier this year, purchased two lots totalling 4.67 acres at the far southern end of Corrales. Its application says it plans to build an urban wildlife clinic, with outdoor pre-release avian and small mammal enclosures directly behind the clinic.

According to the agenda, the applications were evaluated on criteria that included biodiversity, risk of development, current usage, water availability and rural character history.

Councilors will also consider making a request to the New Mexico Department of Transportation to use about $200,000 left over from a completed construction project to design and build a crosswalk connecting the multi-use pathway between upper and lower Meadowlark Lane.

Also on the agenda are the council’s 2026 meeting schedule and list of village holidays, along with updates from the Corrales Historical Society and the Salce Park Supporters Team.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 876 5855 5495 Passcode: 324035.

OTHER MEETINGS:

Mayor Fred Hashimoto will be sworn in Jan. 2 in a ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. at the council chambers, 4324 Corrales Road. Four days later, the council will host a special meeting regarding possible changes to the village’s lot coverage ordinance.