Published December 12th, 2025 at 8:00 am

The Corrales Village Council will soon hear what the community thinks about improvements to Salce Park.

A meeting Thursday evening reflected an initial survey that drew 170 responses from those with an interest in the future of the park. The survey, conducted on behalf of the Salce Park Supporters Team, asked about what features respondents want in the southern portion of the property.

They seem to envision it as a quiet place for strolls along walking paths, with picnic-type tables and play equipment also present.

Parking spaces, bike racks, and hitching posts for horses are also popular with survey respondents.

Deputy Fire Chief Tanya Lattin, who gave the presentation, said the team is looking at grants to cover some of the cost of park amenities, including shade structures, fixed telescopes and playground equipment.

Other grants, she said, help pay for bringing projects from the planning stage to “shovel-ready” status, which is frequently used by the state and federal governments to determine funding priorities.

Village Councilor Zachary Burkett noted that a dog park area is not considered an immediate priority, which he said contradicts what some residents have told him.

Lattin said such an area is a possibility for the northern part of the property.

State Rep. Kathleen Cates, whose district includes Corrales, noted respondents listed quietude as a priority and said some may have felt a dog park would disturb that.

Lattin will present the survey findings at the Dec. 16 council meeting. She urged residents who support the improvements to attend, saying that it’s often opponents of a proposal who show up and are vocal.

The park is at Sagebrush Drive and Calle Blanca. The site, about three acres in size, was donated by the Salce family for the enjoyment of all Corraleños.