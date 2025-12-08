Published December 8th, 2025 at 2:23 pm

Hundreds of residents lined Corrales Road on Dec. 6 as the Village of Corrales ushered in the Christmas season with its 22nd Annual Starlight Parade and Children’s St. Nick Party.

The parade shut down the main thoroughfare for about an hour as illuminated vintage cars, decorated floats and costumed participants made their way through the village. A St. Nick’s Party followed at the Rec Center.

The celebration comes as the Corrales Fire Department continues its annual Giving Tree drive at Village Hall, which provides gifts and support to local families through the holidays.

"All donations go to children and families living in Corrales or attending Corrales Elementary," Village Clerk Melanie Romero said.

The tree features tags with specific gift requests, though monetary donations are also accepted to purchase groceries for holiday meals and other needed items, Romero said. The Kiwanis Club of Corrales assists with the effort.

Mayor Jim Fahey, in his weekly message to the community, recognized the Corrales Compadres social group for making a cash donation to the fire department’s food and toy drive, continuing the group’s longstanding support of the program.

Residents wishing to contribute may drop off checks at the main fire station, made payable to KCCF (Kiwanis Club of Corrales) with “fire drive” on the memo line.

The deadline for Giving Tree gifts and fire department donations is Dec. 19. Deliveries to families will take place Dec. 20 through 23.