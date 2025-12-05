Published December 5th, 2025 at 10:47 am

Two Corrales farms will receive a combined $178,342 in federal funding to upgrade processing equipment and expand distribution capabilities.

Corrales Classic Farms and Silverleaf Family Farms are among 18 New Mexico agribusinesses awarded grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture announced.

Corrales Classic Farms will receive $83,628 for produce processing equipment, while Silverleaf Family Farms will use its $94,714 grant to purchase a refrigerated delivery vehicle.

The awards are part of a $3.54 million federal investment designed to strengthen the middle of New Mexico’s food supply chain by supporting local processing, aggregation and distribution.

“By investing in the middle of the supply chain, we’re helping New Mexico producers bring more local food to market and strengthening our state’s food system,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte.

The competitive grant program funds projects that increase capacity for handling locally produced foods, including equipment purchases, facility construction and processing expansion.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the investments support the state’s economy and food security.

“These projects will help ensure that more of the food on our tables is produced, processed and distributed right here in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said.

Recipients must complete their projects by Dec. 15, 2026.