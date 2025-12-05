Published December 5th, 2025 at 11:02 am

With thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, the Village of Corrales is steaming through to the Christmas season.

Mayor Jim Fahey, in his weekly message to the community, notes the Corrales Fire Department’s Giving Tree is up at Village Hall and ready for donations to local families and children. The Kiwanis Club of Corrales assists with the event.

All donations go to children and families living in Corrales or attending Corrales Elementary, Village Clerk Melanie Romero said Thursday. There are tags on the tree with specific requests, she said, but monetary donations are also accepted to help purchase groceries for holiday meals and other needed items.

The Corrales Compadres social group is also in the spirit, Fahey noted, making a cash donation to the fire department’s food and toy drive, continuing a longstanding tradition of supporting the event.

Anyone wishing to donate to the drive may drop off checks at the main fire station, made out to KCCF (Kiwanis Club of Corales) with “fire drive” on the memo line.

Gifts for the Giving Tree and donations to the fire department should be made by Dec. 19. Deliveries to the families will take place Dec. 20 through 23.

Fahey also urged Corraleños to share their thoughts about the future of Salce Park. An updated survey is open until 3 p.m. Friday.

Fahey said 170 people had responded to an initial survey as of last week. Early results indicate residents want the roughly 3-acre park to include walking paths, tables and play equipment, along with parking areas for vehicles, bikes, and horses and drought-tolerant vegetation.

Recreation courts and lighting a dog park area are not considered immediate priorities, and lighting has been rejected, per the village’s dark skies ordinance.

“As we prepare to share these results with the Village Council, we’d like to confirm community support for continuing to improve the park, ensure the proposed direction reflects your collective input and ask for additional affirmation that the citizens of our village support the direction for the park’s renovation,” Fahey wrote.

The Christmas Starlight Parade — including a visit from Old St. Nick — is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday. Corrales Road will be closed from 5:15 to 6:30 for the parade. The St. Nick’s Party takes place at the Rec Center, 500 Jones Road, following the parade.

Wreaths Across America will be at 10 a.m. at San Ysidro Cemetery. The public is invited to place wreaths at the graves of local veterans. Donations to the local VFW Post can be sent to: Corrales VFW post 5432, PO Box 3141, Corrales, NM 87048.