Published November 26th, 2025 at 10:18 am

The Village of Corrales has launched its annual holiday assistance program, inviting residents to help local families through a giving tree initiative and food drive.

A Giving Tree displaying tags with children’s wish list items and essential needs such as clothing, coats and shoes is now available at Village Hall. Additional tags will be added during the first week of December as organizers work with participating families.

Residents can donate in several ways. Monetary contributions can be made to the Kiwanians Club of Corrales Foundation with “Fire drive” noted in the memo line. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Fire Station at 4920 Corrales Road. Donors are asked to check expiration dates, as out-of-date items must be discarded.

The program has shifted to using curbside pickup and Instacart services for food purchases, allowing organizers to customize orders to families’ preferences and traditions while providing fresh produce and complete meals for several weeks.

Those wishing to donate perishable items should contact program coordinator Tanya Lattin to arrange storage. Residents who know families needing assistance can also reach Lattin at tlattin@corrales-nm.org or 505-702-4182.

Village Hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All presents and food will be distributed to families Dec. 20-22.