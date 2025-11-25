Published November 25th, 2025 at 2:23 pm

Casa San Ysidro will open its historic grounds for its annual Noche de Luces celebration Dec. 4, marking the first time the museum has hosted the event in more than 10 years.

Noche de Luces, or “Night of Lights,” is a traditional New Mexican holiday celebration featuring luminarias and festive lighting.

The evening celebration at the Gutiérrez-Minge House will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free admission for all visitors.

The event will feature traditional luminarias and holiday lights illuminating the historic property, along with hot cider, hot cocoa and cookies. Visitors can participate in craft activities and enjoy music throughout the evening.

The celebration offers the only opportunity of the year for the public to view the museum and its collections during evening hours.

Casa San Ysidro, operated by the Albuquerque Museum, preserves a historic ranch house at 973 Old Church Road and showcases New Mexican cultural heritage. The property dates back to the early ranching period in the Corrales area.

For more information, call 505-898-3915 or visit cabq.gov/casasanysidro.