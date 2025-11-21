Published November 21st, 2025 at 10:04 am

The Corrales Equestrian Advisory Committee voted Thursday to cancel Sunday’s Christmas de los Caballos parade, citing concerns about a highly contagious equine herpes virus outbreak in New Mexico.

The all-equestrian holiday parade was scheduled for Nov. 23 to kick off the Corrales Fire Department’s Annual Holiday Drive. The decision came after veterinarians recommended that horse owners keep their animals at home to avoid possible infection.

“We are facing an equine herpes virus outbreak and many horse owners don’t want to possibly expose their animals,” CEAC officials said in a statement. “It is a dangerous, highly contagious illness.”

While no local cases have been reported in Corrales, the virus has been diagnosed in southern New Mexico. Committee members expressed concern about preventing the disease from spreading to the community known as the Horse Capital of New Mexico.

Equestrian herpesvirus is a respiratory disease that can cause fever, nasal discharge and, in severe cases, neurological complications in horses. The virus spreads through direct contact between horses and contaminated equipment.