Published November 21st, 2025 at 12:11 pm

After six decades of searching throughout Latin America for artisans’ finest works, collector Martha Egan is offering pieces from her private folk art collection to the public starting Friday.

Casa Perea Art Space, 4829 Corrales Road, will host a sale running through Nov. 29, featuring musical instruments, traditional jewelry, weaving tools, canes, folk pottery, tribal baskets, masks, indigenous clothing and saint figures from Egan’s extensive collection.

The sale opens Friday and runs through Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or by appointment.

Egan spent more than 60 years traveling Latin America to acquire what she describes as the region’s most valuable, whimsical, historic and rare folk art pieces. The collector is now parting with a portion of her holdings.

Items available include handcrafted pieces representing various Latin American indigenous traditions and artistic styles.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 505-503-7636.