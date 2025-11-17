Published November 17th, 2025 at 8:45 am

Horses and mules adorned with ribbons, bells and holiday lights will parade down Corrales Road on Nov. 23, marking the kickoff of the Corrales Fire Department’s Annual Holiday Drive.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Wagner’s Farm Stand, 5000 Corrales Road, and concludes at TopForm Arena, 500 Jones Road, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children.

“Most people just decorate their Christmas trees — we also decorate our horses,” said Patty Carroll, co-chair of the Corrales Equestrian Advisory Committee.

Equestrians interested in participating should arrive at Wagner’s by 12:30 p.m. Entry requires a new, unwrapped toy donation. Cash donations from participants and spectators are also welcome. A costume contest for best-dressed equestrians will feature prizes donated by Corrales Village Mercantile.

Carroll said the event holds special significance for the community.

“This is New Mexico’s only all-equestrian parade, and it is a special part of our community, the Horse Capital of NM,” she said.

The parade is sponsored by the Corrales Equestrian Advisory Committee, Corrales Horse and Mule People and the Corrales Fire Department. Funding is provided in part by the Corrales Bed and Breakfast Lodgers Tax Board.