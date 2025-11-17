Published November 17th, 2025 at 1:43 pm

Corrales village councilors on Tuesday will again consider taking out a loan in furtherance of securing the village’s water future.

The $2 million loan, from the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), would only happen if Corrales is able to purchase water rights.

In September, councilors discussed submitting a $2 million loan request to the environment department to pay for water system improvements. After some discussion among themselves and upon hearing from Village Attorney Randy Autio, they decided to seek more specific language in the proposed resolution.

Also at the meeting, water resources specialist Brittany Guame is expected to give an update on the status of the village’s applications to the Office of the State Engineer. Corrales does not have an approved 40-year water development plan on file, which is a key step in protecting any water rights the village holds.

John Stomp, a registered professional engineer and attorney working on water-rights matters, told councilors last month that the village’s “water team” is working on a plan, starting by identifying what water rights it holds now and whether Corrales is in compliance with the relevant rules.

Stomp said there was an attempt to create a 40-year plan in 2004, but nothing was ever submitted to the state engineer’s office.

Other agenda items include:

Assignment of the mayor and the village administrator as official representatives and signatory authorities for the NMED loan.

A closed session for discussion of farmland preservation projects.

Appointments to the Senior Center Advisory Commission and the Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission.

A discussion of proposed 2026 meeting dates.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 893 3660 1479 Passcode: 963288.