Published November 14th, 2025 at 2:10 pm

With Thanksgiving approaching, Corrales is hoping to help those in need enjoy holiday meals.

Roadrunner Food Bank will be handing out food boxes Wednesday at Sandia View Academy, 65 Sandia View Lane. Distribution will begin at about 1:30 p.m., Corrales Mayor Jim Fahey wrote in his weekly message to the community.

No sign-up of registration is necessary; those in need of food assistance are encouraged to simply show up.

The Corrales Equestrian Advisory Commission, the Village of Corrales and Corrales Horse and Mule People are joining together to put on the Nov. 23 Christmas de los Caballos parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m., and the route runs from Wagner’s farm to TopForm Arena.

Parade spectators can drop off new toys, clothing and cash during the event. Cash donations can be dropped off at the fire station with checks made out to KCCF Kiwanis Club of Corrales with “fire drive” in the memo. Fahey wrote that village leaders are working with Corrales Elementary School this year to identify students who may need help. The federal government shutdown, he wrote, may have created more than normal, with the payout of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits uncertain.

State Rep. Kathleen Cates is sponsoring a holiday pet food drive. There is a drop box in the vestibule of Village Hall if you would like to donate. Fahey wrote that donations will be delivered to the CARMA 4 Paws Pet Food Bank and Corrales Animal Services. Donations will be accepted through Dec.19.

At Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, residents should expect an update of the village’s water situation and how Corrales is working toward getting into compliance with the documentation requirements set by the Office of the State Engineer.

Corrales MainStreet (CMS) and the Village of Corrales will host the annual tree lighting Nov. 29 at the village administration complex, 4324 Corrales Road.