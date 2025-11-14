Published November 14th, 2025 at 2:18 pm

A presentation on sustainable agriculture and community-based farming programs will take place Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church.

William Carleton, agriculture program director at the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, will discuss the center’s work preserving agricultural heritage while advancing sustainable practices.

The 40-acre facility at 4920 Rio Grande Blvd. NW focuses on regenerative agriculture through three interconnected areas: education, research and economic development.

The education component prioritizes hands-on learning to connect residents, especially youth, with farming traditions through farm camps, workshops and community events. The research pillar conducts trials on crop diversity, adaptation and regenerative farming techniques to support local food systems. Economic development efforts include promoting agritourism, markets and sustainable farming amid urban pressures.

Carleton oversees initiatives emphasizing soil health and agrobiodiversity through native and heirloom seed preservation and pollinator habitat support. In the past year, he has developed educational programs including native seed cultivation, olla-making, medicinal herbs and sheep-to-shawl instruction. He has also built a demonstration kitchen, a plastic-free demonstration garden and an edible trail, and expanded farm-based curriculum with local schools.

The presentation will explore whether a similar effort in Corrales could address unmet needs in the village.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 150 people, and organizers recommend arriving early. No seats may be saved.

The Historic Old San Ysidro Church is located at 966 Old Church Road, across from Casa San Ysidro.

For more information, contact Dean Sherer at chsspeakerseries@corraleshistory.org or 626-434-9112.