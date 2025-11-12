Published November 12th, 2025 at 3:54 pm

Corrales Mayor Jim Fahey is urging the community to welcome his replacement.

“We will be going through a transition in village government as this year ends,” Fahey wrote in his weekly message to the community. “A new administration will take the reins of the village when sworn in on January 2, 2026. Support them as you did the previous administration. We share this community, this country, and we have to work together to ensure longevity and success. We are all more alike than different.”

Fahey wrote that he’s proud of the voter turnout. He said Corrales’ 47% participation rate was the second-highest in Sandoval County behind the Village of Jemez Springs, where 51% cast ballots during early voting or on Election Day, Nov. 4.

County officials told the Corrales Comment the village led all areas in early voting. The 3,776 votes cast in the 2025 election topped the 2022 mayoral election by more than 43%, according to county records.

“That is the way we should do it,” Fahey wrote. “Congratulations to Fred Hashimoto and to all the Corraleños who participated.”

The Corrales Fire annual Holiday Food and Present Drive is underway. Fahey says there may be more need this year, due to the federal government shutdown and uncertainty surrounding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Each year with your assistance we help provide not only Holiday Meals, extra food for the school breaks and presents to families but assist when asked throughout the year,” Fahey wrote.

The Giving Tree at Village Hall will be bearing wish tags by Nov. 24, he wrote, and the official kickoff event will be the Nov. 23 Christmas de los Caballos parade. Cash donations can be dropped off at the fire station with checks made out to KCCF Kiwanis Club of Corrales with “fire drive” in the memo.

Anyone with questions or who needs assistance is asked to contact Tanya Lattin at 505-702-4182 or tlattin@corrales-nm.org. Those wishing to anonymously adopt a family or volunteer to assist with tasks such as sorting or wrapping should also contact Lattin.

Dennis Edeal, recently hired as the village’s code enforcement officer, has developed an education plan to enlighten Corraleños about village ordinances.

Fahey wrote that the plan is for Edeal’s messages to be posted on the Village of Corrales website. The first will discuss the lighting ordinance and its “dark skies” provision.

Edeal said last week he has lived in Corrales for 15 years, though his wife grew up in the village.

Other items in the Mayor’s Message:

The next Growers’ Market is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in front of the Corrales Recreation Center, 500 Jones Road.

Village in the Village is a senior-focused organization that may be of interest to those new to Corrales. Fahey wrote that the organization has completed a number of initiatives to enhance the quality of life for seniors in Corrales.

Those interested in contributing to helping those with food needs may drop non-perishable food items starting this week at Tesuque Stucco, 4735 Corrales Road. The company is working in support of Roadrunner Food Bank.

Nov. 15 is village clean-up day — residents may drop off unwanted household items and trash at the Public Works facility on Double S Road (the road next to the post office) from 8 a.m. to noon.