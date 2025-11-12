Published November 12th, 2025 at 9:34 am

The Corrales Historical Society and Corrales Society of Artists will present their 37th Annual Winter Craft Show Dec. 5-7 at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, featuring handcrafted works from 37 New Mexico artists.

The juried show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days at the church and in a large heated tent on the grounds at 966 Old Church Road, according to a news release from the organizations. Admission and parking are free.

“All work is juried, so viewers can expect to see fine crafts of the highest caliber,” organizers said in the release.

The show will feature traditional and contemporary art forms, including pottery, jewelry, paintings, fiber arts, glass work and mixed media. Prices range from $5 to $1,200.

Ten artists are new to the show this year, including Eden Alvernaz, Karen Aquilar, Noelle Brodeur and Candace Cates-Cavellier.

Traditional New Mexican food from Jemez Pueblo’s Sun & Fire will be available for purchase at the event, organizers said.

A percentage of proceeds will support preservation and maintenance of the Old San Ysidro Church, which is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the New Mexico Register of Cultural Properties. The church is described in the release as “a classic example of New Mexico Hispanic Village Religious Architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries.”

Visitors can extend their weekend by attending the Starlight Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Wagner Farms and heads south on Corrales Road.

For more information, contact Carol Rigmark at 505-890-8879 or Beth Waldron Yuhas at 406-241-9884.