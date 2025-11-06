Published November 6th, 2025 at 2:58 pm

Submitted by the Corrales Historical Society

Come see the Old Church in all its newly renovated glory! There are lots of reasons to visit in December.

37th Annual Juried Winter Craft Show, Friday – Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 & 7. Corrales Historical Society (CHS) and Corrales Society of Artists (CSA) have again partnered to bring you the 37th Annual Juried Winter Craft Show. It will occupy Historic Old Church and a large, heated tent on Old Church grounds. Over 35 of New Mexico’s finest artists will be offering beautiful Handcrafted Works of Art. All work is juried, so viewers can expect to see fine crafts of the highest caliber. This is a great place to start or finish up your holiday shopping or pick up a little something for yourself. While you’re there, enjoy traditional foods of the southwest, with all your favorites being served up by “Sun & Fire” from Jemez.

Las Posadas and Los Pastores, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 6pm. Las Posadas returns to Historic Old Church with the reenactment of the journey that Mary and Joseph made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to Jesus. Las Posadas, the inn or lodging in Spanish, have been a Mexican tradition for over 400 years starting in 1586. Los Pastores will be a new addition to this event. Dating back to the 17th century, Los Pastores recounts the journey of humble shepherds to visit the newborn Christ in Bethlehem. The verses and music used today date back centuries. This rendition of Las Posadas is one evening only and is a bilingual event. The Spanish choir from San Ysidro Parish will sing this year. The Old Church will be decorated with farolitos and a luminaria. Hot refreshments and Christmas treats will be served afterward to enjoy around the luminaria. Please come and join us to begin the holiday season.

Festival of Nativities, Saturday – Sunday, Dec. 13 & 14. Take in the peace and spirit of the season at this wondrous event, a gift to the community from CHS. Come enjoy well over 100 nativity scenes from around the world, beautifully displayed in the enchanting charm and quiet grace of the beloved old adobe church. Learn how the nativities tradition began and see the many interpretations, from serious to whimsical. Enter the raffle to win one of three charming nativities! Enjoy music and light refreshments.

And on Saturday, Nov. 22: You’re invited to the 2025 Corrales Historical Society Annual Meeting, 3-5 pm at the Old Church. CHS will be celebrating the recent Restoration of the Old Church and all the people who contributed to the success of the project. Members will vote for Executive Committee officers and updated by-laws. Refreshments will be served. If you’re not a member, come see what CHS is all about, and think about joining this community treasure in the Historic Heart of Corrales. www.CorralesHistory.org