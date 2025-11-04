Published November 4th, 2025 at 9:32 pm ,

Corrales is entering a new era.

Former Village Councilor Fred Hashimoto soundly defeated incumbent Mayor Jim Fahey Tuesday in a race that largely centered around differing visions for the future of the village.

Hashimoto, who has lived in Corrales for more than five decades, campaigned on preserving the village’s unique rural identity. He said some of Fahey’s ideas would mean more expense for Corraleños and possibly lead to more growth and development than residents desire.

Early numbers showed Hashimoto with 2,309 votes, while Fahey had 1,425 as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In the late morning, Hashimoto told the Corrales Comment he was feeling optimistic about the elections, due to the high turnout, the strength of his campaign team and the enthusiasm shown by people he’s contacted during the run.

Supporter Tea Davidson, among a gaggle of Hashimoto backers carrying the candidate’s green-and white “Keep it Corrales” signs, said he has corralled (no pun intended) the voices of residents who want to preserve the special charm that endears the village to them and is enthusiastic about working from its new comprehensive plan.

According to state election officials, 2,633 voters cast ballots in 2022, when Fahey defeated Gary Kanin. Hashimoto said the 2025 election approached that total in early voting alone, and that he thought the final number could be almost 4,000 votes.

He proved to be correct, as his vote total almost matched the 2022 turnout.

Fahey’s campaign focused his experience as a village councilor and mayor, touting infrastructure improvements that have happened on his watch and a need to stay the course as Corrales pursues water rights and answers to traffic and safety issues along Corrales Road, the village’s main drag.

Hashimoto’s slogan, “Fred instead,” was created by a supporter early in the campaign. He said he immediately liked the catchiness of it, and the phrase — commonly seen on lime-green T-shirts worn by his supporters — turned out to be a great conversation starter.

Village Councilors Rick Miera, Mel Knight, John Alsobrook and Rick Miera ran unopposed and were re-elected.

