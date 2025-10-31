Published October 31st, 2025 at 11:58 am

To the Editor of the Corrales Comment,

I would like to publicly thank Fred Hashimoto for inviting me to be on his mayoral campaign team. It has been an honor. And it has been fun. I feel more a part of this community than I have in the 24+ years I’ve been here—I’ve met many people that I otherwise wouldn’t have met. Fred has brought together a group of supporters that includes east-siders, west-siders, Democrats and Republicans, farmers, businesspeople, artists, young people and seniors, descendant families and new ones… And Fred has been endorsed by the New Mexico Business Coalition and the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club.

This diverse group put aside our troubled national politics to come together for the good of Corrales. We love it here and recognize that what we have is special, and that we all have to do what we can to keep it that way. One way of preserving our community values is to vote for Fred. Fred will prioritize the residents. Fred will listen to the residents: businesses are welcome here as long as they enhance our quality of life; proposals for the municipal parking lot and Village-owned properties along Corrales Road that were created by qualified residents will be considered instead of dismissed without review; Fred, a people-person, will happily meet with and respond to residents.

Fred isn’t a professional politician. He’s not egotistical and he wasn’t driven to campaign for mayor. He was asked to do it by us. He canceled his dream-of-a-lifetime trip to Japan because we asked him to run. He was determined to run a positive, fact-based campaign and he accomplished it. He is a devoted and knowledgeable citizen who has been closely involved in village issues for many years. He is also a musician, a runner, and a swim coach. I’ve known Fred for 20+ years. When I was a Realtor I listed & sold his home. He and Joan were wonderful to work with. He’s kind, smart, inquiring, reasonable and will make a GREAT MAYOR.

Nancy Baumgardner