Published October 31st, 2025 at 10:43 am

Dear Corrales neighbors,

Did you know that out of 8,500 residents, usually only about 2,500 vote? Only a handful of votes could determine our next mayor. So whomever you are supporting, please vote, and encourage others to do so also.

If you’re still not sure who you’re going to vote for, please consider my reason for supporting Fred Hashimoto.

I’ve learned that one of Mayor Jim Fahey’s strengths seems to be working with individuals and agencies who serve in official or professional capacities: his staff, attorneys, the MRGCD, pueblos, businesses, the school, the Dept. of Transportation, etc. He obtains expert advice, collaborates, makes plans, and gets things done.

But I have another impression of Jim Fahey gleaned from meeting the candidates, listening to the debate, reading campaign literature, and most importantly, having conversations with Corraleños who have worked extensively on Village matters for a long time, and directly with the current mayor over the past four years.

When appointed or volunteer committees and experts, public forums, individual residents, and even the Village Council present a point of view or a plan that is different than Mayor Fahey’s, he tends to ignore or sideline them. He seems to prefer to rely on his own counsel and act accordingly. This concerns me, and suggests to me that values of Corraleños could get subjugated to those of other entities.

By contrast, Fred Hashimoto clearly respects and wants to collaborate with these groups and individuals as legitimate and important constituents, whatever their positions on issues might be.

With his temperament, intelligence, and administrative experience at UNM, I am confident that Fred Hashimoto will bring together professional and citizen constituents for effective planning, decision-making, and follow-through.

Again, please get out and vote!

Brian Taylor