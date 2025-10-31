Published October 31st, 2025 at 10:31 am

Early voting in Sandoval County concludes Saturday, Nov. 1, with Corrales residents choosing between two candidates for mayor in a race that has drawn strong turnout.

Incumbent Mayor James Fahey Jr. faces challenger Fred Hashimoto, a longtime resident and former village councilor. Three village council candidates, John Alsobrook, Rick Miera and Mel Knight, are running unopposed.

County officials reported that Corrales had the busiest early voting location in Sandoval County, with more than 200 voters casting ballots in the first three days.

The candidates presented differing visions at an Oct. 21 forum that drew standing-room-only crowds to the Corrales Fitness Gym. While both candidates agree that water is critical to the village’s future, they diverge on other priorities.

Fahey has emphasized his accomplishments, including improving fire-suppression capabilities, renovating the Old San Ysidro Church and arranging for the replacement of the Corrales siphon. He said village leaders are working to develop a 40-year water plan and pursue new water rights.

Hashimoto has focused on preserving the village’s unique identity and rural character, saying Corrales is “not Albuquerque” and “not Rio Rancho.” He pledged a more transparent administration that communicates openly with the community, contrasting his approach with what he described as Fahey’s top-down management style.

The Community Center at 4324 Corrales Road is among the early voting sites. Corrales residents can cast ballots at any voting convenience center in the county.

Election day is Nov. 4. Two polling locations will be available in the village: the Recreation Center’s new gymnasium at 500 Jones Road and, for the first time, the Community Center.

Sample ballots are available online through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s voter portal at voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx.

Election officials encourage voters to thank poll workers, who work extended hours to facilitate voting.