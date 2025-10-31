Published October 31st, 2025 at 10:54 am

Mayoral candidates James Fahey and Fred Hashimoto outlined their visions for the Village of Corrales in a question-and-answer forum compiled by resident Mary Ellen Capek.

The candidates addressed issues ranging from fire suppression and water infrastructure to zoning concerns and village finances.

Question: As mayor, what are your three top priorities?

Fahey:

1.Fire suppression with fire hydrants and water lines

2.Getting the Village water for fire fighting use and for the farmers for agricultural use

3.Finishing projects in progress and already funded

Hashimoto:

1.Communicate openly and respectfully with our people

2.Conduct Village business in an inclusive and transparent manner

3.Pursue solid planning using the Comprehensive Plan as a guide and considering villagers as primary stakeholders

Question: Where do you stand on planning underway for the Old Bank and Gonzales property?

Fahey:

The Old Bank would be renovated for meetings and records storage. A pathway would go around the presently-owned property, possibly purchase the remaining portion up to Old Church Road. Enlarge La Entrada Park, put in the free standing bathrooms already funded, and a parking area.

Hashimoto:

Planning for those should be part of a larger context. The Comprehensive Plan recommended a master plan for the entire mixed-use (neighborhood-commercial) zone. When I helped to broker the Village buying the Gonzales 3-acre lot, a heritage park was proposed. The 3 acres came with water rights; its use should have an agricultural component. Perhaps this can be part of a town plaza or center. The Old Bank might be used for meeting rooms, display areas for local artists, and areas for Corrales Historical Society and Farming. An inventory should be done for needs and availability of Village meeting rooms.

Question: Would you support passing a noise ordinance enforceable by measuring decibels? Who would enforce it?

Fahey:

We are presently working on a noise ordinance that may include hours of operation, decibel measurements, and would be enforced by our new code enforcement officer.

Hashimoto:

Yes, police [would enforce it].

Question: Would you support banning gas-powered leaf blowers, mowers, chain saws, and other gas-powered tools?

Fahey:

No, I would not support banning, but it would fall under the noise ordinance.

Hashimoto:

Sounds need to comply with an enforceable noise ordinance. Use of electric motors could decrease the carbon footprint.

Question: Why are there McMansions being built in Corrales? Have they gotten P&Z variances? Is this really what we want our Village to look like?

Fahey:

If you purchase a piece of property you should be able to build your home as long as you follow the ordinances. The council can vote to change ordinances. The mayor is responsible in providing enforcement.

Hashimoto:

A proliferation of McMansions is not desired. The Comp Plan has recommended considering revising lot coverage requirements: “For example, require each residential lot to retain 75% of the total net lot area in permeable surface to decrease impermeable surfaces footprint to 25%.” This is a step in the right direction.

Question: Are you in favor of another road cutting up to Rio Rancho from Loma Larga?

Fahey:

No, I am not in favor of another road.

Hashimoto:

No

Question: The Village of Corrales does not know how much Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) was paid by each Corrales business, home or commercial. Please clarify that you understand how GRT is reported and who actually sees the submissions.

Fahey:

The Village does know how much GRT we receive, but it is reported in broad categories as opposed to individual sources. Our Finance Director sees these reports and shares them with the council and administration.

Hashimoto:

This is a complex issue. Village financial officers have looked at numbers with me and given me general information about Village GRT.

Question: Does our current collection of GRT cover our current expenses? If not, how far off? Can small home businesses and small businesses cover it or do we need more revenue from bars, restaurants, and art galleries?

Fahey:

We need all the revenue we can legally collect because we cannot predict downturns in the economy. We do not select out revenue from any legal source of revenue from commercial activity.

Hashimoto:

I’ve been told by Village officers and others that small home businesses and small businesses cover a large proportion of business GRT, which in addition to taxes on property and on online purchases, cover current expenses. More revenue from bars, restaurants and art galleries is not urgently needed but welcomed. Fortunately, Village finances have been stable and positive for almost two decades now. Also, the Village is over 90% built-out so new revenue is not urgently needed to accommodate a projected significant expansion of services there. Village finances fared well during the pandemic lockdown.

Question: Does the mayor have any control over Corrales Road? If so, would you encourage a 25 mph speed zone over the full length of Corrales Road, just in the business district, or not at all?

Fahey:

The mayor has no control over Corrales Road. The NMDOT is going to do a traffic safety study on Corrales Road and make suggestions.

Hashimoto:

The mayor has no direct control over Corrales Road since it is a state road. Councilor Miera has opened communication channels with the Department of Transportation to explore possibilities of decreasing some speed limits and other road safety issues.

Question: Talk about, as Mayor, you plan on handling the Cabezon public access situation?

Fahey:

The Cabezon access issue is being addressed by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD), Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA), and Public Service NM (PNM). They are the parties with standing. The Village utilizes their right-of-way (ROW) for emergency access to that neighborhood to the south.

Hashimoto:

At this time, it is handled by the MRGCD.

Question: How do you plan on encouraging easements, open space, etc.?

Fahey:

The Village has a Farmland Commission that focuses on conservation easements and they make recommendations to the council and administration.

Hashimoto:

I’m in favor of open space retention and conservation easements.

Question: As mayor, do you have an effect on zoning, lot dividing, size of house on property, style of house, etc.? Can we get changes in our zoning so mega spec houses can’t be built? If lots are divided, can open space around them be maximized?

Fahey:

No. Changes regarding land use/housing have to be done by the Village council through ordinance changes.

Hashimoto:

Council makes ordinances (like related to zoning and land use); the mayor votes in case of a Council tie vote

Question: Corrales has always had a mix of housing types and values, reflecting a population of mixed incomes and backgrounds. How can the mayor ensure that housing is affordable for this same mix and not just the wealthy? How can teachers and farmers and police and firefighters continue to live here?

Fahey:

At the present time, the mayor has no control over housing.

Hashimoto:

A mayor cannot ensure this.