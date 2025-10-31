Published October 31st, 2025 at 10:47 am

A Corrales property described as an eyesore and a safety hazard by neighbors and village officials is headed toward cleanup one way or another.

Village councilors Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a “clean and lien” action for a property at 744 Old Church Road after planning and zoning administrator Laurie Stout described a number of violations spotted at the site. The action starts a process by which the village may clear the lot and bill the property owners for the cost of the cleanup.

Stout said previous efforts to address code violations at the site have been ineffective, and that the clean and lien is a last resort.

“In a minute, you’re gonna see how bad it’s gotten,” she said, before showing a video that she and a code enforcement officer shot a few days ago.

Stout said the property contains piles of junk, sticks and tires, along with abandoned and inoperable vehicles, a bunk bed in a shed and other disallowed items.

Of particular concern, she said, was a pile of sticks, higher than she is tall, stacked against a wooden fence, in close proximity to a neighboring residence.

She said staff have noticed some cleanup effort, but that it was being hindered by a man (later determined to be the property owner’s son) who would remove items from a roll-off waste container and return them to the lot. Stout said the man later assaulted someone on the property and was arrested.

Neighbors have complained of people squatting in the vehicles on the property, having no access to restrooms or electricity.

Pamela Whitney told councilors she has seen the squatters dump their waste into an acequia.

She and others said the property has been in disrepair for decades, and is harming the image of Corrales.

The neighbors spoke kindly of Jose Silva, resident and co-owner of the property, but said the situation is out of hand.

“You have the opportunity here tonight to take care of this once and for all,” Whitney told councilors.

Kimberly Delaney introduced herself as Silva’s caretaker. She said after receiving notice of the potential action, she and Silva have recruited some people to help with the cleanup, and asked for time to complete the task.

Delaney said Silva’s son is now in jail and has been evicted from the property. She disputed Stout’s assessment of the progress made so far, and said the site looks “at least 50% better” than it did a couple of weeks ago.

Delaney said what appear to be squatters living in vehicles are hired helpers working well into the night on lot cleanup. She said a mechanic has already restored three of the vehicles and is arranging titles for others.

Fire Chief Anthony Martinez told councilors fire crews were called twice in recent days for reports of after-hours controlled burns on the property. He said those on site have been counseled on the potential for danger and now understand that no burning is permitted.

Stout said Silva is elderly and that village staff have no intention of disrupting him or his residence.

Councilors inquired about allowing Silva’s cleanup project to continue, and about whether, should the village have to place a lien on the property, he and co-owner Horst Welbat could be put on a payment plan to clear the lien.

Stout said the owners will have some time to improve the property themselves, as state law requires a 10-day waiting period before the village can move on to seeking bids for the cleanup work. She said potential bidders would need to assess the property before building estimates.

In addition, the property owners can seek a public hearing before the council and appeal a clean and lien order to district court.

Village Attorney Randy Autio said he’s seen various arrangements made in other areas regarding payment when a local government has cleaned up a nuisance property and sought reimbursement.

“I don’t think anybody in this room wants to foreclose on Mr. Silva’s home,” Autio said.