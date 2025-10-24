Published October 24th, 2025 at 10:38 am

A Victorian-era farmhouse that has stood at the heart of Corrales for generations will open to the public for the first time, offering tours of recent renovations alongside food and drink tastings.

Heritage House, located at 4036 Corrales Road, will host a preview event showcasing the historic property’s transformation into an inn with multiple guest rooms, a café and an on-site distillery tasting room.

The Drinkery by Hollow Spirits Distillery will offer complimentary samples during the event, with a full bar available for purchase. Food samples will also be provided to guests.

Visitors can tour the renovated inn rooms, view staged photography displays throughout the property and see café spaces. Some areas remain under construction, according to event organizers.

The Victorian farmhouse has been described as a historic centerpiece of the Village of Corrales.

Tickets and additional information are available at heritagehouse.ticketspice.com/preview-night.

The event marks the property’s debut as a public venue after completion of renovation work.