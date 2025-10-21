Published October 21st, 2025 at 1:30 pm

Sandoval County officials say Corrales is thus far the busiest location for early voting.

Tina Dominguez, manager of the county’s Bureau of Elections, told the Sandoval Signpost Tuesday that more than 200 voters had cast ballots since the option became available Saturday.

The first day saw 89 voters stop by, with another 102 voting Monday and 21 more ballots cast by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Corraleños are choosing their mayor, with longtime resident Fred Hashimoto challenging incumbent Mayor James Fahey Jr.

Village Councilors John Alsobrook, Rick Miera and Mel Knight are running unopposed.

The mayoral candidates are to appear this evening at a forum hosted by Sandoval County Indivisible. Each will give opening and closing statements and offer answers to questions chosen by moderator Heather Balas.

The forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Corrales Fitness Gym, 500 Jones Road.

Each will also appear at a question-and-answer session hosted by Ex Novo Brewing Company, 4895 Corrales Road. Fahey, whose platform includes securing water rights and local infrastructure improvements, goes first, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hashimoto, who wants to focus on maintaining the rural character of the village, will appear at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Early voting ends Nov. 1 and is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Road. Election Day is Nov. 4.

Corraleños can cast their ballots at any voting convenience center in the county.