Published October 17th, 2025 at 12:36 pm

Paranormal research investigator Hank Estrada will present “Unforgettable Ghost Story Interviews” at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m., according to the Corrales Historical Society.

The free, public presentation will feature a slideshow discussion of haunted New Mexico locations based on the book “Unforgettable Ghost Story Interviews.”

Since 1991, Estrada has partnered with award-winning author Antonio R. Garcez to publish multiple books of first-hand ghost experience interviews with local New Mexicans, according to the press release.

The presentation will feature unexplained paranormal images captured during investigations, along with first-hand testimonies and encounters, the society said. The talk will highlight real ghost stories from clergy, peace officers, medical professionals and everyday individuals, focusing on haunted locations, supernatural folklore and cultural elements unique to New Mexico.

Estrada is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and co-founder of Red Rabbit Press, LLC, according to the release. He was the life partner and husband of author Antonio R. Garcez for over 40 years and now serves as a dedicated advocate, speaker and presenter focused on trauma awareness, prevention, healing and recovery.

The church is located at 966 Old Church Road, across from Casa San Ysidro. Seating is limited to 150 people.

A question-and-answer session with book sale opportunities will follow the presentation.

For more information, contact Dean Sherer at chsspeakerseries@corraleshistory.org or (626) 434-9112.