Published October 17th, 2025 at 12:29 pm

Submitted by Téa Davidson, Corrales

This morning, I had an encounter that left me both shaken and saddened about the current tone of our local election, something I never thought I’d see in our small, close-knit village. While driving through Corrales, I witnessed someone removing and putting in her car a campaign sign that I knew had been lawfully and respectfully placed with the business owner’s permission. Knowing this, I stopped nearby to confirm and observe. Moments after noticing me, that same woman drove directly toward my parked car at high speed on the shoulder of the road, pulled up beside me, and began shouting.

As a young attorney and a lifelong Corrales resident, I was raised to believe that civic participation – whether it’s putting up a sign, talking with neighbors, or volunteering for a candidate – is part of what keeps democracy alive at the local level. That’s why it was so shocking to witness an adult, a local businesswoman and leader of a prominent civic organization, start with intimidation and aggression instead of dialogue. Sadly, this isn’t an isolated incident in this election. I’ve been genuinely surprised and disappointed to hear nasty and insensitive remarks from people who, with far more life experience, should know better.

We have grown accustomed to the vitriol of national politics, but this is Corrales. Our local election features two Democratic candidates, both deeply invested in the future of our village, but with different visions for how to get there. These issues should be something we can debate respectfully, not with intimidation or unlawful acts.

At the end of the day, campaign signs are just symbols of something bigger: civic engagement. They show that people care, that they are paying attention. Our focus should not be on tearing down signs, or each other, but on ensuring that every voter is truthfully informed and that we have the highest possible turnout. The direction of our village should reflect the will of the villagers themselves, expressed freely and fairly at the ballot box.

Let us commit to making this election season one that models integrity and genuine community spirit. Corrales deserves it.

P.S. I know this letter might raise questions about which “side” I’m on or which sign was removed, but that’s not the point, and I’m purposely leaving those details out. Even though I do have my own strong preference, the message is the same no matter who you support. Please look inward before pointing fingers, and remember that respect, fairness and the truth matter more than campaign signs.