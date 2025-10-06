Published October 6th, 2025 at 12:20 pm

Submitted by Johnny Martinez, Corrales

I’m supporting Dr. Fred Hashimoto for mayor because he has spent decades serving our community in meaningful and respectful ways. He listens. He invites dialogue. He cares about the direction our village is headed—and he wants residents to be part of that conversation.

This stands in sharp contrast to our current mayor, who has repeatedly demonstrated a dismissive and condescending attitude—even toward council members voicing concerns on behalf of residents. Over the past two years, the current mayor has skipped the last three open forum meetings, while Dr. Hashimoto has shown up and actively supported all of them.

Dr. Hashimoto has consistently stood with our farming and equine communities. He has supported local artists and fought to preserve our cultural identity by opposing the encroachment of “big box” art, which is rapidly replacing authentic local expression in many other New Mexico communities.

Dr. Hashimoto isn’t running to serve a political party—he’s running to serve the people. He’s thoughtful, present, and engaged. That’s the kind of leadership our village needs.