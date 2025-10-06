Published October 6th, 2025 at 2:59 pm

Village of Corrales residents will have an opportunity to hear from candidates seeking the mayor’s office during a public forum scheduled for Oct. 21.

The mayoral candidate forum is set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Corrales Fitness Gym, located at 500 Jones Road.

Village officials said the gym will be closed to open gym activities during the forum to accommodate the event.

The forum will provide voters an opportunity to hear from the two remaining candidates in the mayoral race: incumbent James Fahey Jr. and challenger Fred Hashimoto, a medical doctor and former village councilor.

The race was narrowed to two candidates in early September when former village councilor Bob Eichhorst withdrew from the campaign due to health concerns and endorsed Hashimoto.

Key issues in the race include the village’s development approach, with Hashimoto advocating for maintaining Corrales’ low-density character, while Fahey has pursued regional initiatives aimed at drawing visitors. The candidates also differ on wastewater treatment systems and village planning policies.

Fahey was elected mayor in March 2022. Hashimoto, who has lived in Corrales for more than 50 years, previously served on the village council.

The Village of Corrales has not announced whether the forum will be recorded or broadcast for residents unable to attend in person.