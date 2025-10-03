Published October 3rd, 2025 at 3:39 pm

Corrales residents who don’t mind visitors literally dropping in on them are encouraged to go to the front desk at Village Administration and ask for “X” markers for their yards and pastures.

The markers will tell pilots in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta that it’s OK to land in those spots, Mayor Jim Fahey noted in his weekly message to the community.

The message also declares last week’s Harvest Festival a responding success, with the Pet Mayor Election raising $7,000 for Corrales Animal Services. Fahey wrote that the goal was $5,000.

Fahey had particular praise for the Corrales Historical Society, Carolyn O’Mara and other festival volunteers, along with Wizer Electric and Crocker LTD Architectural Conservation, contractors who worked on restoration of the Old San Ysidro Church.

“It looks just like it always did with some very subtle improvements,” he wrote. “Perfect!”

Along with Apple the miniature pig, who is the Pet Mayor, other important cabinet positions were also filled by voters. Those include Clover (miniature donkey) as village administrator, Taz (dog) as village judge, Harley (daschund) as village police chief and Norbert the Hedgehog as village fire chief.

Another dog, Riley, is director of “Barks and Recreation.”

Candidates for next year’s Pet Election will be accepted in June.

Also in the message was an explanation of how water rights work in New Mexico

“New Mexico follows the ‘prior appropriation’ or ‘first in time, first in right’ doctrine for water rights,” Fahey wrote. “Meaning all surface and groundwater belongs to the public and is subject to appropriation for beneficial use, with senior rights having priority during shortages.”

The New Mexico Office of the State Engineer (OSE) administers water rights and requires applications for new appropriations or transfers.

“Water rights grant the right to use water for a specific beneficial purpose, not to own the water itself,” Fahey wrote. “So, when you buy water rights, you don’t own the water. You can then go to the OSE and get a permit to use them if you can show that beneficial purpose. Water rights have to have a purpose and use. They cannot be hoarded, they must be used, or you lose the right to use that water.”

Other items in the mayor’s message:

Early voting starts Oct. 8 at the Corrales Community Center. Ballots may be cast between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Nov. 1. Corraleños may also vote at any voter convenience center in Sandoval County.

Cooler weather means it’s time to have the chimney cleaned and inspected by a licensed professional before using it. There is free firewood available at Fire Station No. 2, 100 Paseo Tomas. The community is welcome to stop by and pick up the wood.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the theme for 2025 is “With Survivors, Always.” This is a national effort to end domestic violence, support survivors, and raise awareness about signs of abuse and ways to stop it. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey reports that on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the US, which equals more than 12 million women and men per year. More information is available here.

Those experiencing domestic violence can call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for help.