Published October 3rd, 2025 at 10:15 am

The Village of Corrales is hosting several arts and cultural events this weekend, offering residents and visitors opportunities to browse books, view fine art and explore local creative offerings.

The Corrales Community Library will hold its Fall Book Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Entrada Park, located at 84 W. La Entrada. The event will feature a special $5 bag sale on Sunday from 2-4 p.m., with parking available in the lot north of the park.

Meanwhile, the 37th Annual Juried Old Church Fine Arts Show & Sale continues through Oct. 12 at Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road. The exhibition, running daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., features works by more than 50 New Mexico artists in various media, including paintings, sculpture and photography.

Sun & Fire Jemez Food Vendors will serve Southwestern cuisine for breakfast and lunch on weekends only during the art show. Twenty-five percent of proceeds from art sales benefit the preservation of Historic Old San Ysidro Church.

At INHABIT Galerie, a new exhibition titled “Realms of Seduction I” opens Friday night and runs through Nov. 30. The show features works by artists Bill Jehle, Sabra Moore and Petra Gupta-Valentova, exploring themes of cultural identity, migration and cross-cultural dialogue.

The exhibition aims to bridge cultural differences through art that blends Eastern and Western traditions, according to gallery materials. Featured artists include Jehle, a painter working since 1978 who incorporates Eastern religious influences; Moore, a feminist artist and activist living in Abiquiu for nearly four decades; and Gupta-Valentova, a multimedia conceptual artist exploring cultural identity through traditional craft techniques.

More information about Corrales arts events is available at corraleshistory.org.