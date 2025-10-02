Published October 2nd, 2025 at 12:22 pm

The Village of Corrales will hold a closed executive session during its Oct. 14 council meeting to discuss ongoing efforts to purchase water rights.

The village has been working with a team of experts to facilitate the water rights acquisition, a process that has required an exhaustive inventory of existing wells, water rights and usage patterns to ensure accuracy with the state Office of the State Engineer.

Once the inventory is verified, the team will prepare necessary paperwork to complete the transfer of water rights the village seeks to purchase. The State Engineer requires a 40-year water plan showing current water usage and anticipated future needs as part of the transfer process.

“The plan is intended to benefit all Corraleños, including farming and other uses that make the Village unique, while faced with continuing drought and related challenges in water availability,” , Village Administrator Ron Curry said in the announcement.

The closed session will allow council members to ask specific questions about the water team’s work on behalf of the village. Executive sessions are closed to the public under state law for certain topics, including discussions of pending legal matters and real estate transactions.

The village has not disclosed the cost of the proposed water rights purchase or identified the seller. New Mexico has faced persistent drought conditions in recent years, increasing pressure on communities to secure long-term water supplies.