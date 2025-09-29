Published September 29th, 2025 at 3:11 pm

A mini pig named Apple was sworn in Saturday as Corrales’ Pet Mayor for 2025 after winning a competitive fundraising election that raised $7,000 for the village’s animal services organization.

Apple defeated 12 other animal candidates in the annual election organized by the Corrales Kiwanis Club. The winner was announced at the Corrales Harvest Festival Pet Parade, where Corrales Mayor Jim Fahey administered the oath of office.

The election surpassed its $5,000 fundraising goal by $2,000, with all proceeds benefiting Corrales Animal Services, a no-kill animal welfare organization. Last year’s election raised approximately $3,000.

Apple’s victory came after a close campaign against runner-up Riley, a dog who was named Director of Barks and Recreation. Only $31 separated the two candidates in the final tally, with mini donkey Clover finishing third as Village Administrator.

The 13-candidate field represented the largest pool in recent years, up from six competitors in 2024 when miniature horse Chico Suave won the honorary position. Apple Billy Clover Sweet T Riley Faith Taz Bobo Skywalker Harley Prince Norbert Flopsy

Voting began July 4 and cost $1 per in-person ballot or a $2 minimum for online votes through the Corrales Harvest Festival website, with unlimited voting allowed.

Other winners included Taz as Village Judge, dachshund Harley as Village Police Chief, and Norbert the Hedgehog as Village Fire Chief.

The Village Mercantile donated prizes for all candidates. Candidates for the 2026 election will be accepted in June, organizers said.

The election was co-chaired by Cheryl Kemnitz and Susan Armijo Whalley.