Published September 25th, 2025 at 11:53 am

The end of September and the beginning of autumn signify that it’s time for a block party.

The way only Corrales can do it.

The Corrales Harvest Festival returns this weekend, with the entire village participating in one way or another.

Tony Messec, who sits on the event’s executive committee, said the festival is the largest fundraiser each year for the Kiwanis Club of Corrales, supporting its summer camps, athletic and academic competitions and other programs.

The two-day festival is centered around hay rides around the village, with different activities at each stop. Messec said the owners of 18 antique tractors have agreed to pull the hay wagons on a 2.2-mile loop, stopping at various key locations within Corrales.

One of the most-anticipated parts of the festival is the introduction of the new Corrales Pet Mayor. The village’s human mayor, James Fahey Jr., will announce the winner at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Other activities will include horse and mule rides, Breyer Horse painting and baking demonstrations.

The Village Mercantile Home and Farm Store will host poultry and preserved food shows, as well as chicken poop bingo — a game that tests players’ ability to guess where the titular bird will make a deposit on a number grid.

At Casa San Ysidro, visitors can browse the Heritage Artist Market, featuring handmade craft items from New Mexico artisans and take in live performances by the Acoma Pueblo Enchanted Dancers.

“The Harvest Festival is one of our favorite ways to welcome the community to Casa San Ysidro,” Manager Aaron Gardner said. “It’s a chance to experience New Mexico’s traditions right in the heart of Corrales and see how these practices continue to shape our lives.”

Admission to the Harvest Festival and Casa San Ysidro is free, but wristbands needed for the hayrides are $20 for adults (free for adult-accompanied children). Food and some activities will require an additional charge

According to the Harvest Festival website, the event began in 1985 with hayrides during the fall harvest; over the years, farms, businesses and restaurants began to participate, enlarging the festival from 800 to more than 10,000 visitors.

Corrales Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between La Entrada and Ella Drive for the event, according to a village announcement. Saturday’s closure is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the road will be closed between Jones Road and Tenorio Road from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Sunday for the Pet Parade. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

More information on the event — including how to cast ballots for Pet Mayor — is available here.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to direct traffic Saturday afternoon; anyone interested may contact Messec at 505-328-6338 or by email: tonym505@aol.com.