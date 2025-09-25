Published September 25th, 2025 at 2:34 pm

Village of Corrales offices will be closed Friday for server upgrades.

The email for all village staff will be down during the upgrade. The public is encouraged to reach out to staff again if emails sent Friday are not answered by the following week.

In addition, village phones for the administration offices, police administration, court, planning and zoning, and animal services will also be down. Callers should still be able to leave voicemail; staff will return calls upon returning to the office.

Anyone with an emergency should dial 911. Non-emergency police department calls should be made to 505-898-7585.