Published September 25th, 2025 at 12:04 pm

The Corrales Historical Society will present its 37th Annual Juried Old Church Fine Arts Show from Oct. 4-12 at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, featuring work from 76 New Mexico artists across multiple mediums.

The nine-day exhibition will showcase paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, printmaking, clay work and drawings in the 157-year-old church at 966 Old Church Road, according to a news release from the Corrales Historical Society. The show runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission and parking.

An artist reception is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m.

The largest category is painting with 36 artists, followed by photography with 21 participants. Other categories include mixed media (6), clay non-functional work (3), drawing (3), printmaking (3), sculpture (3) and jewelry (1).

Artists hail from communities including Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Corrales, Edgewood, Gallup, Placitas, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe. All participants must be New Mexico residents, according to the release.

Three professional jurors selected the works: Jennifer Cavan, a Santa Fe artist and gallery owner; Jessica Lozoya, an award-winning photographer and owner of Lozoya Studios; and Brooke Steiger, an interdisciplinary artist with a master’s degree in printmaking from the University of New Mexico.

This year’s show will award six “Award of Excellence” ribbons across all categories rather than traditional blue ribbon winners by category. The jurors will select winners in person and announce them at Friday’s artist reception.

Twenty-five percent of all sales will benefit preservation and maintenance of the Old San Ysidro Church, the historical society said.

Food vendors from Sun & Fire Pottery House in Jemez will sell traditional breakfast and lunch items in the church courtyard on weekends during the show.

For more information, contact Carol Rigmark at 505-890-8879 or Beth Waldron-Yuhas at 406-241-9884. Additional details are available at corraleshistory.org.