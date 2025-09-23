Published September 23rd, 2025 at 4:35 pm

It’s time to cross some “T’s” and dot some “I’s,” so construction crews can get to work on a long-awaited replacement of the Corrales siphon.

Thursday, representatives of the Pueblo of Sandia and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District are expected to sign an agreement that clears the way for the work. The siphon directs water from the Rio Grande into an agricultural ditch used by farmers in the Village of Corrales.

The agreement will provide relief from a dispute that was set up when the siphon began to falter about a decade ago. It outlines land access, addresses past trespass and sets up future cooperation. With the agreement in place, construction can begin while lawyers finish the final contract.

In 2023, the conservancy district hired an engineering firm and asked for access to Pueblo land, but neither the Pueblo nor the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) could find any record of a legal right-of-way.

After discovering nearly a century of unauthorized use, the Pueblo sought a legal process that respected tribal sovereignty while supporting the project’s urgent water needs.

The process was delayed by the search for records of a right-of-way and by awaiting approval from the BIA.

After the agreement is signed, the Pueblo and the district will each make a statement.

The meeting is open to the public, but no public comment will be taken.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 821 5905 9529 Passcode: 317997.