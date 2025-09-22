Published September 22nd, 2025 at 3:00 pm

Local farmers are poised to get a boost at Tuesday’s Corrales Village Council meeting.

Councilors will take up a proposed resolution in support of the Corrales Farmers’ Cooperative’s application for a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The money would go toward making an assessment of the Corrales irrigation and groundwater systems and creating an education program regarding water rights and efficient water use for local farmers.

The proposed resolution says the grant will benefit the health, safety and welfare of Corrales residents by supporting local farmers, by educating the public on best practices for agriculture with changes in climate and water availability and by increasing the availability of locally grown produce.

Another ecology-related agenda item is a proclamation in support of pollinators.

The text of the proclamation mentions pollinators’ roles in agricultural success, healthy ecosystems and biodiversity. It also includes a pledge to “preserve and support the preservation of local pollinators and the agricultural community” through education, enhancing economic development for local growers and preserving open space to provide habitats for local pollinators.

Pollinators include birds, bees, butterflies and wasps.

Also at the meeting, Dewey DeVivi and others from the University of New Mexico Museum of Southwestern Biology will give a presentation on arthropods (the animal category that includes insects, spiders and crustaceans.

Councilors will also consider the appointments of Rachael Hickox, Stevie Kuenzler and Chris McIntyre to advisory commissions.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 896 7431 8702 Passcode: 438444.