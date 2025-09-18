Published September 18th, 2025 at 3:01 pm

Madyson Kettler is back home in Corrales after what she calls “a really amazing week.”

Kettler, named Miss New Mexico in June, checked in with the Corrales Comment after returning from the finals of the Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla.

“It was everything I wished for,” she said. “I was able to walk across the Miss America stage and remember (being) that child who dreamed of being there. It was a surreal experience.”

Kettler was one of the first faces viewers saw, after she successfully auditioned for a front-row spot in the opening number.

“This was super exciting because I’ve never seen a Miss New Mexico in the front for as long as I’ve watched Miss America,” Kettler said. Miss New Mexico Madyson Kettler performs her lyrical dance Sept. 4 during the Miss America’s Got Talent competition at the Miss America pageant finals in Orlando, Fla. Kettler, a professional dancer with the New Mexico Ballet Company, choreographed the routine herself. (Courtesy photo)

Kettler said she has formed a close bond with her roommate for the week; she said she and Miss New Jersey, Isabelle Nicholas are trying to figure out a way Nicholas can visit the Land of Enchantment. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta might be the best opportunity.

Among other highlights of the week, she said, was meeting and forming friendships with the other 52 contestants and hearing about their passions and sharing her own.

Kettler was also pleased that outgoing Miss America Abbie Stockard praised her talent routine — Kettler is a professional dancer with the New Mexico Ballet Company.

“She watched 52 other women perform and took time out of her day to tell me that,” Kettler said.

She said the week included nights of little sleep and early morning schedule changes, but nothing that caught her off guard or prevented her from being in the moment.

Kettler, who graduates in December from the University of New Mexico, said she was still catching up on lost sleep. She said the sleep deprivation was a reasonable price to pay for the honor bestowed upon her.

“Not many people can say they’re tired because they competed for Miss America,” Kettler said.

Her future includes applying to physical therapy school — UNM is her first choice — more dancing and more public appearances as Miss New Mexico.

Kettler will also be volunteering with the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

She said perhaps her favorite moment of her time in Florida was being pulled aside by one of the judges, who recognized her for her service to senior citizens.

“That’s probably the sweetest form of recognition,” Kettler said. “Because it’s a real person who heard my story and was moved by it.”