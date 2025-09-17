Published September 17th, 2025 at 11:52 am

The Corrales Police Department reported two separate incidents involving impaired driving within four days in early September.

A 49-year-old Albuquerque man was arrested early on Sept. 9 after police stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation on Loma Larga near Windover at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the Corrales Police Department.

Police discovered the driver’s license had been revoked due to a previous DUI conviction. The man was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on charges of driving while his license was revoked. He also received citations for expired registration, no insurance and driving with one headlamp, police said.

Four days later, a 27-year-old Albuquerque woman lost control of her vehicle at the intersection of Loma Larga and Paseo Tomas Montoya at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, the department reported.

The vehicle crashed through a fence and into trees, police said. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol and said she faces DUI charges pending blood test results.

The Corrales Police Department included a message about substance abuse resources in their report, directing those struggling with substance abuse or mental wellness issues to seek help through the New Mexico Crisis Line at nmcrisisline.com.