Published September 16th, 2025 at 11:09 am

The Corrales Historical Society will present its “Heart of Corrales Fiesta” during the village’s Harvest Festival weekend, offering families interactive demonstrations and activities celebrating the area’s agricultural heritage.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road. The church serves as the final stop on the festival’s hay wagon tour.

This year’s theme centers on “The Three Sisters” — beans, squash and corn — traditional indigenous crops that formed the foundation of regional agriculture. Visitors can try their hand at corn grinding and butter churning using period techniques.

Margarita Garcia-Sexson will demonstrate traditional ristra making both days, showing how dried chiles are braided into decorative strings still common in New Mexico households.

The popular Pie Walk returns for its seventh year, allowing participants to win homemade pies made from seasonal fruits including apple, blueberry, peach and pumpkin. Entry costs $1, with proceeds supporting Old Church preservation.

Other activities include children’s crafts, old-fashioned games like corn hole and ring toss, and photo opportunities with farm-themed backdrops. The Corrales Bosque Gallery will display agricultural-themed artwork, while local growers will offer harvest tastings.

Inside the 157-year-old adobe church, visitors can explore historical displays including antique farming implements and a new interactive touch-screen station featuring photographs of the area’s development.

A new “Raices (Roots) de Corrales” booth will provide information about the village’s founding families.

Across the street at Casa San Ysidro, additional activities include blacksmithing demonstrations, traditional spinning and weaving, live music and horno bread baking.

The Corrales Historical Society, celebrating its 51st year, operates both historic sites. For more information, visit www.corraleshistory.org or contact Ed Boles at CHSvicepresident@gmail.com.